ST. BONAVENTURE — A series of three September workshops presented by the William C. Foster '62 Center for Responsible Leadership at St. Bonaventure University will provide Olean-area residents with skills to help them enter or navigate to new jobs in the workforce.
The workshops, scheduled for Sept. 8, 15 and 21, will be held on campus and are free and open to all. Each will also be available via the Zoom teleconferencing platform.
“People are constantly entering the workforce for the first time or considering a career move, and oftentimes they’re uncertain about how to best prepare and present themselves,” said Dr. Michael Gallagher, associate professor of finance at St. Bonaventure and Foster Center director. “We have a lot of job market expertise in the School of Business at St. Bonaventure that we believe can help residents in the region not only secure meaningful employment, but rise to leadership positions.”
The workshops are in keeping with the Foster Center’s mission to offer professional development to the community at large through continuing education, he said.
While each workshop is free and open to the public, those planning to attend must register in advance. A registration form and additional information about the workshops and presenters are available on the Forster Center Events webpage, www.sbu.edu/fostercenterevents.
• Navigating the Job Market: 2 p.m. Sept. 8 in. the Peterson Board Room, Swan Business Center.
The program is designed to help individuals navigate the workforce by polishing their job-search skills, addressing such things as interviewing, resume preparation and more.
The presenter is John B. Stevens, lecturer of management in St. Bonaventure’s School of Business and owner/operator of JB Stevens Organizational Solutions.
• Resources Available on the Web: 2 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Friedsam Library computer lab.
The program is a focus on resources to help people remain computer literate, addressing such topics as cybersecurity, online learning and more, presented by Don Watkins, educator, writer, social entrepreneur and free and open-source software advocate.
• Honing Your Excel Skills: 2 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Friedsam Library computer room
The program is on improving skills using the Microsoft spreadsheet software Excel. Topics include Excel basics, charts and tables and more.
The presenter is Dr. Anne Foerst, professor of computer science at St. Bonaventure and director of the university’s individualized major program.
The Foster Center is made possible through an endowment gift by Daria L. Foster in honor of her late husband, William C. Foster, class of 1962, who served on St. Bonaventure’s Board of Trustees from 2008 until his passing in 2010.