ST. BONAVENTURE — The Foster Center for Responsible Leadership at St. Bonaventure University is seeking proposals for scholarly papers, session presentations and roundtable discussions for a two-day conference to be held April 8 and 9.
The conference, titled “Leadership and Authentic Community,” will explore the impact on society of our ever-increasing digital world.
“Some see it as a positive, enabling more focused teaching strategies and an openness resulting from the perceived anonymity of the screen,” said Dr. Michael Gallagher, associate professor of finance at St. Bonaventure and director of the Foster Center. “Others see a darker side, a proliferation of biased content and inauthentic users that is fracturing society.”
The conference will explore ways in which to “reclaim and maintain some sort of authentic community” so as to mend a divided society, Gallagher said.
The conference’s keynote speaker is Dr. Andrew B. Gustafson, professor in the Heider College of Business at Creighton University. Gustafson’s work focuses on business ethics, business and its societal effects, and corporate social responsibility. He is especially interested in how business can contribute to the common good.
Proposals for scholarly papers that address the conference theme are presently being accepted. Proposals to lead roundtables and panel discussions are also welcome. Proposals must be submitted no later than Feb. 14.
Attendance at the conference is open to all for a fee of $125, which includes attendance at the Friday evening buffet dinner and keynote address, as well as Saturday’s full slate of programming. Those who prefer may attend the conference virtually.
To submit a proposal and learn more about the conference, visit www.sbu.edu/fostercenterevents.