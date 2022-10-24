St. Bonaventure University sign

St. Bonaventure University

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure’s National Alumni Association Board is streamlining its operation to become more efficient and make more of an impact. 

The transition to the new model became official at the NAAB’s fall meeting on campus Saturday.

