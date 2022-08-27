ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University on Friday welcomed its largest class of incoming freshmen in 20 years to the college community.
Although official numbers won’t be filed until a couple of weeks into the semester, Tom Missel, Chief Communications Officer at the university, said about 580 first-year Bonnies are expected to make up the Class of 2026 — up from about 500 last year.
“For having that size of a class, move-in went extremely smoothly,” he said.
As students and their families parked near dorms across campus, dozens of upperclassmen who moved in earlier in the week were there and ready to help unload, carry and set up freshmen’s belongings in a matter of minutes, Missel said.
“We had both men’s and women’s rugby teams, the hockey team, Bona Buddies, the empower group, ROTC and men’s soccer team were out there,” he said. “The weather forecast was a little dicey, but for the most part the weather has held out.”
Even the new university president Dr. Jeff Gingerich was out to lend a hand in moving in some students.
“It was so neat having the president out there helping kids move in,” Missel said. “For some people, it wasn’t until after they were moved in and he introduced himself that they realized he was the president.”
For many on campus, Friday was a return to normalcy as the first move-in day since 2019 without COVID-19 and related regulations looming overhead. And barring any unforeseen changes, Missel said this will be the first normal school year for the seniors.
“The students who have been here three or four years are ecstatic about that,” he said. “Their freshmen year was interrupted in March 2020 when everybody was sent home, and then the next year was really restrictive and last year wasn’t too bad but there were still some restrictions and guidelines.”
Missel said in the years leading up to the coronavirus pandemic, the university’s class sizes had steadily been growing as new programs and curricular activities were added, reaching a freshmen class of about 550 in 2018.
“That year we added men’s lacrosse which brought in a huge influx of kids right away, and then we enhanced our rugby programs which added a lot of people to those rosters,” he said. “That wasn’t necessarily a one-off but there was a specific reason.”
This year, however, it was a pleasant surprise to see increased enrollment not only for one sport or one major but throughout the university.
“Our key markers were all up, almost all of our majors were up, there were rises in all our academic disciplines across the board,” Missel explained. “You want that kind of steady growth in all of the programs and all the markets. It’s really a positive indicator for us going forward.”
OVER THE summer, activities on campus have kept busy with a number of cosmetic improvements, such as replacing several sidewalks and some interior upgrades, Missel said. For students, the highlight will be a major facelift to the Rathskeller, the student lounge located under the Hickey Dining Hall, which last saw renovations about a decade ago.
“That is on target to be completed in January,” he said. “It probably would have been done by now, but with the supply chain backlogs that’s one of the rippling effects of the pandemic.”
Meanwhile, Plassmann Hall, the primary academic building for the campus, is seeing a multi-tiered renovation project that began with work in the basement over the summer. Missel said the renovations will continue in smaller phases since they can’t close the whole building during the semester.
“There will be a lot more work done next summer and that project should be completed in two years,” he added.
Missel said they also hope to break ground on the next big project to build new graduate housing at some point this school year.
LOOKING TO the weekend, Missel said the traditional welcome back plans are in place with the traditional Candlelight Ceremony held Friday night and the Opening Mass scheduled for Sunday evening.
“These are mostly freshmen coming in and you’d think they wouldn’t know each other, but so many of them made great connections during orientation that 98 percent of them came to in July that you’d think they were already best friends,” Missel said.
The upperclassmen and returning students will move into the campus dorms either Saturday or Sunday. Some off-campus students moved into their housing in Allegany a week ago. But for all of them, classes start bright and early Monday.
“To see so much of the campus community out welcoming (students) and helping them move in, it’s just a great opening step for us,” Missel added. “It’s really one of the highlights of the year for us, bringing all the kids back to the school and all of the new students so excited to come here for the first time. There’s a really great vibe around campus, and it helps to have such a strong class come in.”