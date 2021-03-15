A bizarre moment after the Atlantic 10 Conference championship game has gone viral, showing a videographer for St. Bonaventure University being placed in a chokehold by a security guard.
The Buffalo News reported the Atlantic 10 is looking into the postgame incident after Nathan DeSutter, the digital media director for the St. Bonaventure athletic department, was restrained Sunday after the Bonnies defeated VCU in the A-10 tournament title game, 74-65, at the University of Dayton Arena in Ohio. A photo captured by Dayton student Griffin Quinn shows the security guard with his arm wrapped around DeSutter’s neck while Bona players celebrated.
Video also showed the full incident as it unfolded. DeSutter was filming when the security guard attempted to block him from stepping onto the court, and DeSutter repeatedly dodged him in order to get footage of the Bonnies players.
The guard, who was not identified, then put DeSutter in a chokehold and attempted to escort him from the court. The cameraman relented and put his arms out as St. Bonaventure players and staff eventually noticed what was happening, and pleaded for the guard to let DeSutter go.
According to the Buffalo News, when they said DeSutter was part of SBU’s athletic department, he was eventually allowed allowed back on the court to shoot the trophy celebration and cutting down of the nets.
Sportscaster Jeff Eisenband called Quinn’s image “one of the most bizarre sports photos you will ever see.”
Video of the incident has been viewed more than 290,000 times on Twitter.
Quinn, incorrectly identified by some social media users as a St. Bonaventure student, said he did not know DeSutter or where he was granted permission to film, but had seen him on the court earlier in the game.
“The security guard must’ve thought he had rushed onto the court after the buzzer rang, which was prohibited for media members who had assigned seating in the stands. This videographer, though, had been on the court earlier,” Quinn wrote on Twitter Sunday. “He was let back onto the court after SBU staff and team members spoke with security, explaining his role with the team.”
Drew Dickerson, assistant commissioner of the A-10 conference, told the Buffalo News that “we’re aware (of the incident and) looking into it with Dayton.”
St. Bonaventure University, located in Allegany, N.Y., is a No. 9 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Bonnies next play No. 8 LSU on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. as part of the first round of March Madness.
(c) 2021 Syracuse Media Group, N.Y. Visit Syracuse Media Group, N.Y. at www.syracuse.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.