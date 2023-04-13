ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University will honor a man who is an institution on campus at the 163rd commencement exercises on May 14.
Father Dan Riley, O.F.M., one of the most beloved Franciscan friars in university history, will receive an honorary doctorate and give the keynote address to the class of 2023. The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Reilly Center Arena.
“I can’t think of a better living embodiment of all that’s good about St. Bonaventure than Father Dan,” said Dr. Jeff Gingerich, university president. “And I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor. The impact he’s had on our students, both while they were here and long after they left as alumni, is immeasurable.”
A member of the class of 1964, Riley has been the charismatic face of St. Bonaventure for more than 50 years. Only twice since he walked onto campus as a freshman in 1960 has Riley not been part of the university community: from 1964-1971 and 1974-1978 when he was assigned elsewhere in the Northeast by Holy Name Province.
In 1974, Riley founded the Warming House in Olean, the nation’s oldest student-run soup kitchen, while he was the assistant spiritual director at the university.
In 1978, when he returned to Bonaventure as regional vocation director and campus minister, Riley gathered with students, Franciscan sisters and others to consider the formation of a Franciscan mountain community dedicated to contemplation and simple living for people of diverse backgrounds.
Six years later, the Mt. Irenaeus Board of Directors purchased 204 acres in West Clarksville, culminating with the dedications of Holy Peace Chapel in 1990 and the Mountain’s signature common house, the House of Peace, in 1995. Holy Peace Friary was established in 1990 with three Franciscan friars in residence at the Mountain: Riley, Father Joe Kotula, and the late Father Dan Hurley.
Riley, who has been director of Mt. Irenaeus since its inception, took the show on the road in the early 1990s. His Mountain on the Road events, an outreach of the Mt. Irenaeus experience, continue today, offering spirituality through discussion and prayer several times a year across the nation.
Last fall, Riley released his first book, “Franciscan Lectio: Reading the World through the Living Word,” published by Paraclete Press.
Riley, a native of Rochester, earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from St. Bonaventure and a master’s degree in theology from Washington Theological Union. He joined the Franciscan Order in 1965, professing first vows in 1966 and his final vows in 1970. He was ordained by Bishop Joseph Bernadin in 1971.
As part of graduation celebrations, each of the university’s five schools is holding its own honors and awards ceremony in the two weeks leading up to commencement weekend. Senior Week events include a picnic, banquet, University Ministries prayer service, and reception with faculty and staff.
On Friday, May 12, the ROTC commissioning ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. in the Quick Center and the 27th annual Candlelight Induction Ceremony will be held in the Plassmann/Swan quad at 8:45 p.m. to formally welcome students into the alumni family.
Activities on Saturday, May 13, include the multicultural stole ceremony at 11:30 a.m. in the Reilly Center Arena, physician assistant long coat ceremony at 1 p.m. in the Quick Center, and Baccalaureate Mass at 4 p.m. in the arena.
Many of the events will be livestreamed at https://video.ibm.com/channel/st-bonaventure-university-live-stream.