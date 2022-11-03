Cast of "Shortchanged"

The cast of "Shortchanged" at St. Bonaventure University.

 Provided

ST. BONAVENTURE — SBU Theater will present “Shortchanged: One-Act Festival 8” Wednesday through Saturday, Nov. 9-12, at St. Bonaventure University’s Garret Theater, located adjacent to Devereux Hall on the SBU campus. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

This is the SBU Theater program’s eighth one-act festival in 20 years and this festival is all comedies.

