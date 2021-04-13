ST. BONAVENTURE — With COVID-19 vaccines more broadly available and tentative optimism expressed by health experts regarding headway against the virus, St. Bonaventure University plans to begin fall semester classes on Aug. 30.
Dr. Joseph E. Zimmer, acting president of the university, wrote in a message to the Bonaventure community that “the current trend lines give us hope that we will be able to restore classrooms to their traditional structures and that we’ll be able to resume most extracurricular activities in a far less virtual way.”
Zimmer indicated that national and New York state guidance is still evolving and timelines or approaches may be adjusted as needed to ensure the safety of students and the university community as a whole.
“The plans are based on the assumption that, by mid-August, anyone in the university community who chooses to be vaccinated will have taken advantage of that critically important opportunity,” Zimmer wrote. “All St. Bonaventure employees and students are ... eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. We strongly encourage everyone to get the vaccine.”
Zimmer wrote that St. Bonaventure expects to be operating classrooms at their full capacity in the fall; it is expected that most classes normally taught in person before the pandemic will resume in-person instruction. Instructors may continue to utilize “some of the instructional tools” used during the pandemic if they believe they are beneficial to the learning experience.
The level of COVID testing and personal protective measures, including the use of face coverings, will be determined closer to the fall semester based on state and local trends and in close coordination with public health officials.
“We’re hopeful that the vast majority of the campus community being vaccinated will eliminate the need for continued testing, but it’s simply too soon to guarantee that,” Zimmer wrote.
“I will do so in a more formal way later this semester, but I want to take every opportunity to express my gratitude to the entire campus community for the efforts they’ve made to help us see our way through this extraordinarily challenging year,” Zimmer continued.
“We’re still healing from the gut punch of Dr. (Dennis) DePerro’s passing, and I know many of us will be for quite some time. But I do know how proud he’d be that we’ve overcome so many hurdles to get this close to the finish line.”
DePerro, St. Bonaventure’s 21st president, died March 1 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, as a result of complications from COVID-19. He was 62.
While Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced guidelines for graduations at high schools and colleges, it was too soon for St. Bonaventure to react regarding its commencement activities.
Under Cuomo’s guidelines, for ceremonies with more than 150 people — St. Bonaventure’s commencement is celebrated in the Reilly Center — attendance is limited to 10% of a venue’s maximum capacity.
Proof of a negative COVID test or vaccination would be required.
St. Bonaventure has also not had time to formally address its on-campus policies in the wake of New York state’s legalization of recreational marijuana. It is now legal for anyone age 21 and older to possess and purchase up to 3 ounces of marijuana — and they may have even more amounts of the drug in their homes.
Nevertheless, Tom Missell, the university’s chief communications officer, said Monday that possession of marijuana is still prohibited on the St. Bonaventure campus. Federal law prohibits use, possession and cultivation of pot at U.S. educational institutions, including private schools that receive federal funding.
Several other universities and colleges in the state — among them Syracuse, Cornell and the SUNY system — have also indicated they will continue to ban use and possession of marijuana.
New York is one of 39 states that have legalized marijuana for medical use, recreational adult use or both.
But under federal law, marijuana is still classed as a Schedule 1 drug — on par with heroin and LSD. It is against federal law to grow, sell or use marijuana for any purpose, including medical purposes.