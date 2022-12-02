Conference presenters

Members of St. Bonaventure’s men's and women’s rugby teams demonstrate to conference attendees how to adapt basic rugby drills to physical education programs for all ages so as to build teamwork, decision-making and communication skills. 

ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University students presented at the 84th annual conference of the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation & Dance last month.

The association is the governing organization for the physical education and sport studies programs at St. Bonaventure.

