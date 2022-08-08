ST. BONAVENTURE — Two rising senior journalism students at St. Bonaventure University have finished their fourth week interning at Positano News in Piano di Sorrento, Italy.

Marnique Olivieri-Panepento and Elizabeth Egan received their internship placements through Sant’Anna Institute, where they and 11 other Bonaventure students are taking classes this summer as part of the Sorrento, Italy, study abroad program.

 

