ST. BONAVENTURE — The Franciscan Institute at St. Bonaventure University has announced the appointment of Dr. Iulian Mihai Damian as a Fulbright scholar in residence and research fellow of the Franciscan Institute for the fall semester.

Damian, a native of Romania, is senior lecturer and assistant professor at Babeş-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. He teaches classical Latin at all levels, medieval and Renaissance Latin literature, as well as ancient and medieval history.

