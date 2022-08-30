ST. BONAVENTURE — The Franciscan Institute at St. Bonaventure University has announced the appointment of Dr. Iulian Mihai Damian as a Fulbright scholar in residence and research fellow of the Franciscan Institute for the fall semester.
Damian, a native of Romania, is senior lecturer and assistant professor at Babeş-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. He teaches classical Latin at all levels, medieval and Renaissance Latin literature, as well as ancient and medieval history.
He earned a doctorate in history in 2008 at the Babeş-Bolyai University with a thesis on John of Capistrano and the Later Crusade. The thesis was awarded summa cum laude.
Damian was awarded a Fulbright scholarship for the research project “John of Capistrano and The Borders of Fifteenth-Century Christianity.”
In applying for the research position at St. Bonaventure, Damian noted, “St. Bonaventure University, New York, is the ideal place to develop such a project as it combines unique opportunities needed for historical research with a highly specialized work environment, such as the Franciscan Institute. The institute publishes the most important American academic journal in this disciplinary field, Franciscan Studies. Also, it holds a specialized library and, in particular, the so-called ‘Capistran collection.’”
In announcing the awarding of the fellowship and Fulbright scholarship, Father David B. Couturier, executive director of the Franciscan Institute, thanked Damian for choosing St. Bonaventure.
“It is an honor to have you at this university to complete your research project on this famous and sometimes controversial Franciscan friar, theologian and preacher," he said. "We have been searching for a scholar to work on our distinct Capistran collection and we believe that your exceptional skills and expertise make you the perfect person to bring John of Capistrano scholarship to the next level."
Damian’s fellowship runs through Dec. 18.