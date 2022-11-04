ST. BONAVENTURE — Leadership at St. Bonaventure University’s Franciscan Institute announced the institute helped launch a new research initiative, “St. Bonaventure as a Reader of St. Albert the Great,” sponsoring its inaugural session at the 47th Patristics, Medieval, and Renaissance (PMR) Conference held at Villanova University Oct. 21-23.

This initiative brings together Franciscanists and Dominicanists to study both how St. Bonaventure relied on the writings of St. Albert and the shared intellectual culture of the Franciscans and Dominicans at the University of Paris in the mid-13th century.

