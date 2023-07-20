Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.