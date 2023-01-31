ST. BONAVENTURE — A $147,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities will be used to bolster St. Bonaventure University’s relationship with the Seneca Nation.
Justin Schapp, an enrolled Seneca (a member of the Deer Clan) and adjunct instructor in St. Bonaventure’s Native American and Indigenous Studies program, will support project implementation.
“SBU's commitment to ensure the inclusion of Indigenous Peoples and perspectives is a primary reason we were successful in securing this grant,” Schapp said.
Dr. Oleg V. Bychkov, director of the NAIS program, will serve as project director. Dr. Megan Walsh, acting dean of the School of Arts & Sciences at the time, was instrumental in helping to secure the grant.
The grant is to support the “Native American and Indigenous Studies in the General Education Curriculum,” a humanities initiative designed to strengthen NAIS and humanities teaching at St. Bonaventure and further develop a mutually beneficial relationship with the nearby Seneca Nation.
“Implementing this grant over the next three years will help faculty and students gain a greater understanding of important Indigenous issues and of our shared Franciscan values, as we continue our journey to learn how to appreciate each other and to celebrate our similarities and differences,” Schapp said.
The project, which will reach all incoming students every year, will include the development of six modules that will be incorporated into all sections of two required first-year general education course co-requisites — SBU 101: Community of Learners, and SBU 102: Introduction to Contemporary Diversity. The new modules will incorporate key concepts in NAIS and tie them to SBU and its mission.
The project will also include three faculty professional development workshops featuring external NAIS experts and recurring campus events featuring guest speakers and cultural heritage knowledge-keepers.
“This project will advance key goals around academic excellence and diversity, equity, and inclusion formalized in SBU’s strategic plan,” said Dr. Jeff Gingerich, university president.
Gingerich said the project will also play an important role in acknowledging and addressing past injustices against the Seneca Nation.
“The project will strengthen understanding of the Seneca Nation and Indigenous peoples among SBU students, faculty, and staff and likewise strengthen the university’s relationship with the Seneca Nation,” he added.
The university is hopeful that the early exposure and campus programming will boost student interest in the new minor in NAIS, introduced in spring 2022.
The National Endowment for the Humanities is an independent federal agency created in 1965. It is one of the largest funders of humanities programs in the United States. NEH grants typically go to cultural institutions, such as museums, archives, libraries, colleges, universities, public television and radio stations and to individual scholars.