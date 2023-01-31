ST. BONAVENTURE — A $147,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities will be used to bolster St. Bonaventure University’s relationship with the Seneca Nation.

Justin Schapp, an enrolled Seneca (a member of the Deer Clan) and adjunct instructor in St. Bonaventure’s Native American and Indigenous Studies program, will support project implementation.

