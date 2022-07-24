ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University has been awarded $125,000 from the George I. Alden Trust to upgrade its instructional computer science labs.
The university sought the grant for lab improvements to benefit all students, not just computer science and cybersecurity majors.
The upgrades will provide the infrastructure needed to incorporate a technology module into SBU 101: Community of Learners, a first-semester course required of all new students as part of St. Bonaventure’s general education curriculum.
The Community of Learners module will provide all undergraduate students a centralized pathway for technological literacy, including a hands-on computing experience and peer-to-peer learning.
“We want to merge pedagogical innovation with technological improvements to provide technological literacy to all of our undergraduate students,” said Dr. Megan Walsh, director of the Honors Program and acting dean of the School of Arts & Sciences when the grant application was submitted. “SBU will not only better educate its students for their careers but also give them the skills necessary to become citizens of our global world.”
In 2017 the university transitioned to a general education core curriculum with an intentional focus on several defined areas of competency, including technological literacy. The revamped core curriculum aligned with one of the four primary goals in the university’s strategic plan — a focus on academic excellence.
As part of the SBU 101 course, all students will visit the newly upgraded lab for two 50-minute sessions, each led by a full-time faculty member from either computer science or cybersecurity.
Undergraduate student assistants, drawn from approximately 70 computer science and cybersecurity majors, will help with some of the practical skills learning in the lab and earn internship credit within their majors, Walsh said.
The upgraded labs will also enhance the learning experience of the students pursuing bachelor’s degrees or minors in computer science or cybersecurity.
Upgrades to the labs in Walsh Science Center, rooms 101 and 203, are expected to be done by September 2023.
New Jandoli Institute article examines Title IX
Fifty years after the enactment of Title IX, women still experience sex-based inequalities in collegiate and interscholastic sports, according to an article published by the Jandoli Institute.
The article, “Title IX Has Made a Difference for Women’s Athletics, But the 50-Year-Old Law Still Has a Way To Go,” was reported and written by Dr. Paula Scraba, an associate professor in the Department of Physical Education at St. Bonaventure University; Rachel Kimmel, a 2022 graduate of the Jandoli School of Communication at St. Bonaventure; and Dr. Denny Wilkins, a professor in the Jandoli School.
The authors conducted interviews and used data from studies to assess the effectiveness of Title IX, which was enacted as part of the Education Amendments of 1972 to prevent sex-based discrimination in education programs, including sports. They found that, although Title IX has provided opportunities for women, improvements are needed to address the lack of women coaches, access to athletic resources, and limitations for women of color and for transgender women. Full details are in the article on the Jandoli Institute website.
The article was produced as part of the institute’s Hybrid Journalism Project in which professors from different disciplines partner with faculty from the Jandoli School to develop and produce news stories.
“The goal of the project is for the non-journalism faculty to gain insight into our industry and for the journalism faculty to learn how those with knowledge and expertise in different fields can strengthen our reporting,” Jandoli Institute executive director Richard Lee said.