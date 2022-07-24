St. Bonaventure Sign

St. Bonaventure University

 Olean Times Herald file photo

ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University has been awarded $125,000 from the George I. Alden Trust to upgrade its instructional computer science labs.

The university sought the grant for lab improvements to benefit all students, not just computer science and cybersecurity majors.

