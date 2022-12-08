Children's books

Covers of the first three titles in a new series of children’s books illustrated by Heather Harris of St. Bonaventure University.

ST. BONAVENTURE — Heather Harris, assistant professor and director of the master’s program in communication in St. Bonaventure University’s Jandoli School of Communication, has been selected by toy company PlayMonster to illustrate a series of six children’s books launching this Christmas.

Harris, the author and illustrator of five children’s picture books, was invited to participate in a national jury process from a pool of children's illustrators and was selected to create the illustrations for a series of six books that translate the characters and world of PlayMonster’s newest toy line into picture books that focus on developmental learning.

