Thursday’s 6-3 Supreme Court decision overturning a decades-old affirmative action decision that required colleges and universities to consider race in admissions policies will not impact St. Bonaventure University, the school's president said Thursday.
“As an institution that has worked at accessibility issues in many different ways, the ruling will not impact our efforts to diversify our student body,” Dr. Jeff Gingerich said in a statement. “We have programs and processes in place to welcome students, regardless of race, who have proven they deserve an opportunity no matter their economic situation.
“Still, the ruling ignores the realities of a society that has yet to come close to providing equal opportunity for underrepresented people and runs counter to the idea that as a society we are concerned about improving the lives of all of our people,” Ginbgerich said. “What better way is there to help level our still-tilted playing field than increasing educational opportunity?”
U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-23rd Congressional District, saw the decision differently.
“Today’s Supreme Court decision affirms the core American value that no one should be discriminated against based on race,” Langworthy said.
“I applaud the justices for upholding the Constitution to ensure that all young Americans have the opportunity to attend higher learning institutions based on their merit and academic ability.”
In reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision, Thursday, President Joe Biden said it “is not a normal court” shortly after the conservative majority ended nearly a half-century of affirmative action in college admissions.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said the "right-wing Supreme Court" overturned decades of precedent in pursuit of a political agenda.
"This misguided ruling will deeply harm efforts to increase diversity in our schools and to create a more equal society — going forward, students of color will face greater obstacles in pursuing higher education and the opportunities that come with it," she said in a statement.
"However, those who believe in a more just society will not allow this wrongheaded decision to stop progress," Gillibrand added. "We know that student inclusion helps our schools and communities thrive. And we will use this ruling to recommit to the fight for equality, both in our schools and society at large."
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, also a New York Democrat, said the ruling "has put a giant roadblock in our country’s march toward racial justice. The consequences of this decision will be felt immediately and across the country, as students of color will face an admission cycle next year with fewer opportunities to attend the same colleges and universities than their parents and older siblings."
Schumer said the negative consequences could continue for generations, as what he called the historic harms of exclusion and discrimination in education and society are exacerbated.
“The court’s misguided decision reminds us how far we still have to go to ensure that all Americans are treated equally," he said. "Nevertheless, we will not be daunted or deterred by this decision and we reaffirm our commitment to fighting for equal educational opportunities for all.”