ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University’s commencement week will culminate with six ceremonies on Saturday for the Class of 2021 to walk across the stage and receive their degrees.
Each graduating student is allowed to bring two guests, as the administration still must limit the numbers of visitors on campus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo opportunities will be available during the stage crossing and outside the Richter Center, where the ceremonies will be held. The Reilly Center, where commencement usually takes place, is receiving major infrastructure upgrades in preparation for the fall semester.
Students and their guests will need to provide proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result received no more than 72 hours before Saturday. Graduating students were to be pool-tested as well.
The times for the May 15 ceremonies, all of which will be livestreamed, are:
• 9:30 a.m., School of Graduate Studies (Master’s Degrees and Advanced Certificates)
• 11 a.m., School of Business
• 12:30 p.m., School of Education
• 1:15 p.m., Jandoli School of Communication
• 2:30 p.m., School of Arts and Sciences
• 3:45 p.m., School of Health Professions
Other ceremonies traditionally held during Commencement Week have already been held or were set for this week — all by invitation only for students and staff members.
HOFFMAN NEW DEAN OF GRAD STUDIES
Dr. Michael Hoffman, associate provost and chief information officer, has been named dean of Graduate Studies at St. Bonaventure, effective June 1.
Hoffman will replace Dr. Lisa Buenaventura, who’s retiring at the end of May as dean of the School of Education and dean of Graduate Studies.
In the last five years, St. Bonaventure had added seven new fully online programs: Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Cybersecurity, MSED in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, MSED in School Counseling, Master of Science in Business Analytics, and Master of Arts programs in Sports Journalism and Digital Journalism, each beginning this coming fall.
Hoffman has been an adjunct instructor in SBU’s business information systems undergraduate program (2002-09) and strategic leadership graduate program (2014-present). He’s also an associate editor of the International Journal of Innovative Teaching and Learning in Higher Education.
Hoffman holds degrees in computer science from Jamestown Community College and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, an MBA from St. Bonaventure and a doctorate in higher education administration from Northeastern University. He’s held numerous roles in the Office of Technology Services at SBU since 1999.
Hoffman will continue in his roles as associate provost and chief information officer.
OT PROGRAM GETS FINAL APPROVAL
The Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program at SBU received final approval from New York state, opening the door for admittance of the program’s first class of 20 students in the fall.
The MSOT program is designed for students who have earned a B.S. or B.A. degree in a field other than occupational therapy. Students attend consecutive trimesters over 23 months, including a summer session that is completely online.
For information about the program, visit the occupational therapy website at www.sbu.edu/ot.