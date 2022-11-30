BRADFORD, Pa. — The December Walk with a Doc event, a program coordinated through a partnership between the Guidance Center and Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC), is set to take place at 5 p.m. Thursday at Richard E. McDowell Trail on Campus Drive.
The walk is free and open to anyone.
Leading the walk this month are two current faculty in the DePerro School of Health Professions at St. Bonaventure University. Nicole Ackley, PA-C and Kate Nelson, PA-C, will kick off the event by discussing the benefits of whole food and plant-based eating prior to participants enjoying a healthy walk at their own pace.
An alternate indoor location at University of Pitt at Bradford Fitness Center located at 300 Campus Drive, Bradford, has been reserved for the event in the case of inclement winter weather. Any changes in the location will be announced on the Walk with a Doc Bradford Facebook Page the day of the event.