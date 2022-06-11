ST. BONAVENTURE — Faculty promotions and the elevation of a retired professor to emeritus status have been announced by Dr. Joseph Zimmer, acting president of St. Bonaventure University.
The following promotions are effective Sept. 1:
Dr. Khaled Amira was promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of finance in the School of Business.
Dr. Kimberly DeSimone was promoted from associate professor to full professor in the Jandoli School of Communication.
Dr. Mohammed Jahed was granted tenure and promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of management in the School of Business.
Dr. Richard Lee was promoted from associate professor to full professor in the Jandoli School of Communication.
Dr. Sean Ryan was granted tenure and promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of biology in the School of Arts and Sciences.
Dr. Christine Uhl was granted tenure and promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of mathematics in the School of Arts and Sciences.
Additionally, Dr. Chris Stanley, professor of theology who retired in 2021 after more than 20 years of full-time teaching, was granted professor emeritus status, effective immediately. This is an honorary designation granted in recognition of meritorious service to the university and the professor’s field of knowledge.