ST. BONAVENTURE — More than 100 members of the St. Bonaventure community participated Saturday and Sunday in BonaServes, the university’s inaugural effort to coordinate a weekend of volunteer activities on campus and in the local community.
Volunteers logged nearly 400 total hours of service at sites that included: St. Vincent DePaul, YMCA, Canticle Farm, trails behind the university’s campus, and the United Way of Cattaraugus County.
April is National Volunteer Month.
Because of inclement weather, two service sites — Franchot Park and Pfeiffer Nature Center — had to cancel their opportunities.
Many of the volunteers attended a meal after Saturday’s day of service in the Great Room of the McGinley-Carney Center for Franciscan Ministry.
“Students, faculty and staff had a great time,” said Alice Miller Nation, director of the Franciscan Center for Social Concern. “Many, many people thanked me for the efforts in putting the day together. I think it was a good start to what we hope can be an annual tradition.”