ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University’s Concert and Chamber choirs will return to the stage at 2 p.m. Sunday for the first time since the pandemic began.
The concert, titled “Come to the Music,” is at the university’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts. Admission is free and the public is invited. Masks are required for all attendees, regardless of vaccination status.
The concert will be livestreamed on the university’s stream channel.
The choirs, plus soloists Emma Stoeckle, Lorrenzo Burnside, Malaunah Jones, Nikolas Figueroa and Kimberlie Mitchell, will sing a diverse collection of inspirational music including “Esto Les Digo,” “Rise Up,” and “O Love.”
The choirs are under the direction of Jan Rhody, music lecturer. Professor Laura Peterson will accompany on piano.