ST. BONAVENTURE — The SBU Choir and soloists from the university will perform a musical production at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts on campus.
Free and open to the public, “A Day in the Life” is a stage collaboration between students and Dr. Rachel M. Harris, a Lenna Visiting Professor this semester at the university.
“I’m having a blast working with these incredibly bright and talented students at St. Bonaventure,” said Harris, a freelance opera director based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Harris began her directing career in 1997 working with Boston University and the Boston University Tanglewood Institute.
She is a resident artist stage director for Heartland Opera Theatre, Varna International Opera Academy, and Southeastern Louisiana University; and a former resident artist director at SUNY-Potsdam and University of Utah.
Harris’s freelance credits include Opera Louisiane, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Loyola University, Druid City Opera Workshop, Raven Summer Opera, Sam Houston State, and Louisiana State University.
She holds a Doctor of Musical Arts from LSU, a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance from SUNY-Fredonia and a Master of Music in Opera from Binghamton University, in conjunction with the Tri-Cities Opera Artist Residence Training Program.