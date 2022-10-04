ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University is celebrating Francis Week with several activities this week, culminating with a concert Friday.
The theme of the university’s annual celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi is “A Franciscan Celebration of Sisterhood: African American Women Lighting the Path to Peace and Love.”
- Today (The Feast of St. Francis): “Images and Icons: The Herrlein Franciscan Saints and Icons by Br. Robert Lentz, O.F.M.,” 1 p.m., the Quick Center for the Art’s Gallery.
- Today: Francis Festival, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., outside of Doyle Chapel; includes food, games, music and the Blessing of the Animals.
- Today: Mass for the Feast of St. Francis, 4:30 p.m., University Chapel.
- Wednesday: Lunch and guest speaker Leah Angel Daniel, an inspirational speaker and founder of Words have Wings and Fostering Greatness, who will discuss “Changing the Narrative: Fostering Resiliency and Greatness,” 12:30 p.m., University Ministries Great Room.
- Thursday: Lecture on “African American Women and Higher Education” with guest speaker Dr. Jamie Smith, chief academic officer and senior vice president of education at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, 3:30 p.m., Doyle Conference Center.
- Friday: “Let It Begin With Me,” 6 p.m., Quick Center for the Arts; Rochester African American women’s gospel choir AKOMA will present a concert featuring spirituals, gospels, anthems and historical reenactments. A reception will follow.
All events are free and open to the community.
Activities opened Sunday with a day of service. Options included baking cookies for the Warming House, making dog toys for the SPCA, cleaning gravestones at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, making no-sew blankets, visiting the elderly, walking dogs and socializing animals and preparing personal care packages.
Monday featured the Transitus of St. Francis, a traditional celebration of the passing of Francis to eternal life.