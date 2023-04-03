ST. BONAVENTURE — A St. Bonaventure University assistant athletic trainer was recognized Monday by the American Red Cross for his life-saving actions on an athletic field at the university.
Josh Sikorski, a 28-year-old Cheektowaga native, was presented the Red Cross Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action for performing life-saving CPR on a student athlete on April 5, 2022.
Sikorski was recognized Monday at the St. Bonaventure University Athletics Hall of Fall in the Reilly Center prior to the first of three hands-only CPR courses sponsored by the Red Cross, St. Bonaventure and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda.
Giglio’s chief of staff Joe Sempolinski said 68 members of the public and St. Bonaventure University students and staff had signed up for the CPR instruction.
There’s still a lot of interest in learning basic CPR after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine tackle during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Hamlin was revived minutes later by a team of trainers and medical personnel performing CPR and administering an automated external defibrillator (AED).
Sempolinski mentioned the increased interest in CPR during brief remarks at the ceremony for Sikorski, a Canisius College graduate who received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Athletic Training and a master’s degree in educational administration from St. Cloud (Minn.) State College. Sempolinski presented Sikorski with an Assembly certificate from Giglio recognizing his life-saving efforts.
Sikorski joined the university’s training staff in November 2021.
He was with the lacrosse team during a practice on April 5, 2023, when a student-athlete competing in another sport on a nearby field collapsed, said Michael Tedesco, a spokesman for the Western New York Red Cross Chapter who presented Sikorski with his award.
Sikorski, who had taken a basic life support course with the Red Cross earlier in his career, raced to the area and found the athlete unconscious and with no pulse.
“He immediately started compressions and an EMT serving at yet another nearby field arrived to provide assistance,” Tedesco told a group gathered in the Athletic Hall of Fame of hands-only CPR instruction.
“A portable AED was brought on scene and Josh used the device to administer one shock, with the EMT resuming compressions when it was safe to do so,” Tedesco said.
The athlete regained a pulse and was transported to Olean General Hospital for treatment and was later discharged.
Sikorski thanked Tedesco from the Red Cross and Sempolinski for the certificates and declined to speak.
Later, however, he recalled, “There was a high-adrenaline rush and a disbelief that it actually happened. My undergrad experience definitely prepared me,” he said, also citing his earlier Red Cross training.
Each of the three CPR classes lasted about a half hour.
Red Cross officials say that interest in CPR instruction in Western New York increased markedly since the Jan. 2 incident that felled Hamlin, whose heartbeat was restored after anguishing minutes on the field surrounded by teammates and members of the Cincinnati Bengals as well.
Wednesday will mark the one-year anniversary of Sikorski’s life-saving CPR helped restore life to a student-athlete during a practice.
Tedesco said that in the past five years, 2,200 cases of using CPR skills have been recorded with one-half of those cases saving lives.
Before performing CPR on someone who suddenly collapses and is not breathing and has no pulse, call 911, advised CPR instructor Bob Koster. The courses were also instructed by Clare Winchell of the Red Cross.
All it takes is a willingness to act and a few skills, Koster said. Hands-only CPR does not include rescue breathing.