ST. BONAVENTURE — In a new Jandoli Institute paper, Monica Mattioli provides a series of recommendations to help the advancement profession meet the unique set of challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Since the onset of the pandemic, philanthropy advisors and consultants have encouraged two key pieces of advice, which have proved effective,” Mattioli wrote. “First, develop a case for near term need and second, hold off on planned giving appeals.”
Mattioli, an adjunct instructor in the Jandoli School of Communication and director of planned giving at Belmont Abbey College, focuses on colleges and universities in her paper, “Fundraising in the midst of pandemic: Important work. Unique challenges.”
“The current reality of higher education budgets and financial constraints is both unprecedented and dire,” she wrote. “Therefore, it is incumbent upon college and university advancement departments to pursue philanthropy. Best practices for fundraising amidst pandemic are emerging.”
Mattioli’s paper is the sixth essay in the Jandoli Institute’s summer Media Studies Across Disciplines project, a collection of research essays.
Since June 23, the institute has posted a new Media Studies Across Disciplines essay on its website every Tuesday. The series will continue through Aug. 11.
The essays were authored by St. Bonaventure faculty members who used their knowledge and expertise to provide insight and analysis from their own individual perspectives.
Faculty from the biology, history, nursing, philosophy and sociology departments contributed to the project, which was funded by the Leo E. Keenan Jr. Faculty Development Endowment and the Jandoli School of Communication. The essays were selected through a blind peer-review process.