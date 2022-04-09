JAMESTOWN — For over a decade, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Jamestown Community College has hosted the Women in Networking (WIN) Chautauqua program every month.
This program is for female business owners and women working in the business sector.
On Thursday at noon, they will be meeting in person and via Zoom to enable woman to exchange ideas, experiences and address challenging issues.
The speaker will be Amy Hollan, who will be discussing human resources and how to find the right solutions for your small business. Amy is the principal of Hollan Group LLC, an HR consulting practice that helps small businesses flourish by implementing recommendations and best practices that build happy, healthy, and legally compliant workplace cultures.
She brings 20+ years of HR and operational leadership experience working with local to global companies in a variety of sectors and holds a bachelor’s degree in human resource management.
The SBDC has helped to build productive business relationships that benefit women throughout the region with this program.
Cost to attend the lunch in person is $15 with check or credit card at Jamestown Community College, Carnahan Building, Room 123. To make a reservation or for more information on this monthly program, contact the SBDC at (716) 338-1024 or go to our website at www.sbdcjcc.org.