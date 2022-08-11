Savor the flavors at Taste of Ellicottville

Food lovers from all over the area and beyond will flock to the 36th annual Taste of Ellicottville Aug. 13 and 14 to sample the delectable goodies offered by 21 local food establishments.

 Nadine Saviano photo

ELLICOTTVILLE — Connoisseurs of fine cuisine and people who just love to eat good food will flock to Ellicottville Saturday and Sunday for the 36th annual Taste of Ellicottville.

Presented by Sysco food service corporation and produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, the event featuring local culinary talent takes place from noon to 4 p.m. both days on Washington and Monroe streets.

