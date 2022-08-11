Savor the flavors at Taste of Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE — Connoisseurs of fine cuisine and people who just love to eat good food will flock to Ellicottville Saturday and Sunday for the 36th annual Taste of Ellicottville.
Presented by Sysco food service corporation and produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, the event featuring local culinary talent takes place from noon to 4 p.m. both days on Washington and Monroe streets.
Hungry visitors can sample from a smorgasbord of delectable food items, including gluten-free and other healthy options, offered by 21 local restaurants and other businesses. Musicians will be strolling the streets as visitors taste a wide selection of foods that can be eaten at stand-up tables.
Chamber Director Brian McFadden said Sysco is the supplier of choice for area restaurants and continues its mission in giving back to the community.
“As a part of the long-lasting relationship between Sysco and the Ellicottville restaurants, it is always great to have Sysco as a Presenting Sponsor of the Taste of Ellicottville,” he said.
A couple of new, fun features have been added to this year’s event. People will have the opportunity to vote for the Best Themed Booth Saturday and awards will be presented by official Taste judges in various food categories.
This year’s Taste will also feature “Chef’s Corner” at the main stage on Monroe Street where participating vendors are invited to prepare one of their signature dishes live on stage before the crowd. Local Chef Dean Metzger will create his own culinary masterpiece and emcee the other chefs during their demonstrations. Visitors will have the opportunity to see how some of Ellicottville’s signature dishes are made and are welcome to ask the chefs questions.
McFadden said four or five celebrity judges will determine what food establishment has the best signature dish in several award categories including People’s Choice, The Best of Ellicottville, Healthy Choice, Greatest Sweet (in desserts) and Kids’ Pick, which is a new category this year.
Jessica Wallace, business development manager at the chamber, said the chamber had a questionnaire online where parents could nominate their child to be one of the judges for the new Kids’ Pick Award. She said a panel of up to four kid judges, ages 6-13, was to be selected Aug. 8 after closing the nominations.
McFadden said they don’t want to change too much because Ellicottville’s Taste has been so successful over the years. He’s proud of the local participation in Ellicottville, especially since many other communities have canceled their Taste events due to a lack of participation.
McFadden said Ellicottville’s two-day Taste event is also a big weekend for music in the village. He said there will probably be 14 acts in town to perform Friday and Saturday night.
“Ours is really one-of-a-kind. We have 21 local, brick-and-mortar restaurants from the Ellicottville area serving authentic, fantastic food,” he said. “They like to show off what they’ve got on their menu, and have participated here making food for years and years.”
Attendance is free and the event is held rain or shine. Food tickets are $1 each, with food items starting at $2. Tickets and menus will be available at the ticket booths located on Monroe Street.
For more information, call the chamber at (716) 699-5046 or email Wallace at jessica@ellicottvilleny.com.