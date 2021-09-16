BRADFORD, Pa. — “Save Bradford Hospital,” a grassroots community group hoping to keep its local hospital from curtailing needed services, will hold a town hall meeting Sept. 20 at Grace Lutheran Community Center, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford.
The session, which will be held from 7-9 p.m., will detail what has transpired at Bradford Regional Medical Center in the wake of an affiliation with Kaleida Health Services, a Buffalo, N.Y., non-profit organization. Also part of the affiliation is Olean, N.Y., General Hospital.
The meeting will include presentations on the group’s research into the circumstances concerning the cutbacks to medical services at Bradford since May. It will also focus on the road ahead, asking residents to consider what steps might be taken going forward.
Organizers hope the town hall will be a forum for people to become involved in planning the future of health care for the Bradford area.
The two-hour meeting will include a chance for local citizens to voice their concerns either at the event or, later, on a form which will be handed out at the session.
In addition, current or former staff and administrators at Bradford Regional Medical Center are welcome to attend. While the spokesman for the new owners previously said they would not attend, a certified letter of invitation was sent to Robert Nesselbush, Kaleida CEO.
The group encourages any and all board members, former board members, physicians and nurses, administrative personnel, Bradford Hospital Foundation representatives to attend.
Moderator will be Jim Eckstrom, executive group editor of Bradford Publishing.
The event will be live-streamed so people unable to attend can hear the discussion online. In addition, it will be recorded so others can view the presentation at their own convenience.
“We encourage everyone concerned about the state of health care in Bradford to show up and participate in this open meeting,” said Marty Wilder, one of the organizers. “We consider those who attend potential volunteers, part of a ‘working group’ that will try to find solutions to a very complex situation.”
Those attending are asked to wear masks; seating at the Community Center will be planned to allow for social distancing.
Those attending may also submit written comments and suggestions at the meeting.
“Save Bradford Hospital” was formed several months ago after it became apparent that no concerted effort was being mounted to keep health services intact after changes were initiated.
Already, interviews have been conducted with many people who were affected by the decision made by the Board of Directors; and political leaders in the vicinity. More work will be done as the group grows and spreads the message to various parts of the Bradford area.
Upper Allegheny Health Services, affiliated with Kaleida Health, was created some years ago as the parent company of Bradford Regional Health Center and Olean General Hospital.
Just this spring, the organization moved Bradford’s entire same-day-surgery center to its affiliate in Olean.
Bradford has retained its laboratory and X-ray departments, psychiatric center, cardiac rehabilitation, physical therapy, an Emergency Department. Plans are in the works to create “centers of excellence” at both Bradford and Olean hospitals.
While the plan to curtail services in Bradford has reportedly been in the works since 2017, the general public was not fully informed until the process began this spring. In addition, local politicians were kept in the dark until changes were under way.