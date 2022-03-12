ALLEGANY — The International Save A Life Tour will be visiting Allegany-Limestone High School on Wednesday.
The international safe driving program includes hands-on texting and impaired driving virtual reality driving simulators.
The hands-on Virtual Reality Driving experiences start at 9 a.m. at the school. This is the program the Department of Defense uses as well as the New York STOP-DWI to inform students on the dangers of driving impaired and distracted.
The International Save A Life Tour is a comprehensive high impact safe driving awareness program that informs, educates, and demonstrates the potentially deadly consequences resulting from poor choices and decisions made by the operator of a motor vehicle.
The program specifically places emphasis on the following driving situations: distracted driving, impaired driving, driver experience, improper driver behavior and seat belt usage.
The Save A Life Tour utilizes several methods for education including: video presentation, speaking presentation, interactive demonstration with simulators, pre and post surveys and take-a-ways including a pledge card and a wristband.