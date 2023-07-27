BRADFORD, Pa. — Looking for something free and fun to do this weekend? Stop down to the Penn Brad Oil Museum for Derrick Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The museum is located on U.S. Route 219, 901 South Ave., just outside of Bradford. Admission is free but donations to the museum would be graciously accepted.
Take a tour of the museum and find more than anticipated — From antique engines and displays to watching short historical movies in the Doghouse Theater, there is much to do at the museum. Stan Pecora and Susan Gibson Gould will be holding local historical lectures and local author Bill Robertson will be on hand for a book signing.
Heritage crafters are setting up at the event, too. Kinzua Quilt Guild will show off quilting, while Brad Preston, a broom squire; Mitchell Baker, a chainsaw carver; and Bruce Osgood, a blacksmith, display their trades and skills. Candle dippers and basket weavers will also take part in the fun.
Enjoy live music by Fair to Fiddlin’ and food from your favorite trucks: Phatt Grady’s; The Lunch Box; Campers Kettle Corn; Mr. D’s Donuts, Dogs & Drinks; and Rock City Apple Press.
The miniature horse, Percy will be on site for cart rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Derrick Day also includes a 50/50 and a silent raffle.