OLEAN — Sarah Blovsky is the new membership services manager of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
Blovsky is no stranger to the Olean area as she is a graduate of Bradford (Pa.) Area High School and University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a degree in communications.
“The funny thing is Sarah is no stranger to the Chamber, either,” said Meme Yanetsko, COO. “Sarah interned with us in 2020-21 as a marketing/communications student with Pitt. Although that year COVID hit us hard with our events, Sarah created promotional schedules for the events which we utilized until we couldn’t host that event.”
Yanetsko added that during the holiday season while she interned, Blovsky created the 12 Days of Deals, Virtual Holiday Themes from local businesses and she helped promote the holidays in a glass contest. She also helped promote the Southern Tier Corporate Challenge Virtual 5K Run/Walk.
Her position’s primary focal point is on the needs of the members. This includes counseling, provision of information services, membership retention and expansion, networking and other direct membership activities including facilitation of major events that benefit members.
“Working for the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce was something I wanted to do since interning during my undergrad,” Blovsky said. “I am very excited to be a part of this team and am eager to serve my local community and our members here at GOACC.”
She replaces Erica Dreher, who, after 5 1/2 years of chamber service, took a position at the Olean General Hospital Foundation.
“The board, as well as staff, are ecstatic to welcome back Sarah Blovsky to the chamber,’’ Yanetsko added.
Blovsky is married to Brock Blovsky and lives in Olean. She is also a local small business owner of her event and portrait photography business, Sarah Blovsky Photography.
For more information on membership at GOACC or its other programs and events, call (716) 372-4433 or email member@oleanny.com.