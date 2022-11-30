OLEAN — The Fannie Bartlett House, 302 Laurens St., will host a visit with Santa from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The free event will include cookies and snacks, and music by Jackie Eustis.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 716-372-3121 or email nfinnerty@oleantimesherald.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..
Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 6:28 pm
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds to 40 knots and waves 11 to 15 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this morning, becoming west this afternoon. * WHERE...Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent lake snows across higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will produce extensive blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery roads. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute today and the morning commute on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. &&
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.