OLEAN — A pair of holiday events — one old, one new — will start this week.
On Wednesday, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will join Santa and Mrs. Claus to open Santa’s Cottage at Lincoln Square. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, as well as Dec. 8, the Clauses will visit with children.
There won’t be any sitting on Santa’s lap, though. Like in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be inside the cottage and visit families through the windows. The Chamber has erected a tree-lined path, as well as holiday cones, for all to maintain a line while waiting for their turn with the couple.
A mailbox, created by families of the EvenStart program, is placed by Santa’s Cottage. Open around the clock, Santa is encouraging all children to write a letter to him and place it in the mailbox.
Joining Santa during both visits, local author Sheri Barr and her children will be showcasing and selling her books from her time growing up in Olean. A holiday feature is her latest book, “My Christmas Memories,” a story about experiences and recollections of Christmas time while she was growing up in the 1950s.
Children are also encouraged to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in Allegany throughout the holiday season (see related story).
For more events information by visiting www.oleanny.com. For more information regarding Santa Claus Lane, please call 716/372-4433 or email santa@oleanny.com.
A PAIR OF Jingle Bell Jubilee events will be held for the season. Set for Friday and again Dec. 10, the family-friendly events will run from 4:30 to 9 p.m. and feature shopping, entertainment and family-friendly activities. Activities in the planning include the holiday market, carolers, dance groups, a wreath-making class, a make-and-take craft, horse and wagon rides, a petting zoo, an inflated snow globe for photo opps, a cocoa and cookie crawl, a decorate the tree contest, cookie decorating, and the 5K run.
Dec. 10 will feature several additional events, such as the Festival of Trees, a cocoa and cookie crawl, and a 5K Rudolph Run.
The Festival of Trees will have 10 nonprofits decorate trees donated by Miller’s Farm Market and Pleasant Valley Greenhouse. The raffle for the trees will run through Dec. 15, with the charities receiving the proceeds.
The cocoa and cookie crawl is a family-friendly community event where you pay a small ticket fee, receive an empty cookie box, and then go to local businesses along North Union Street and fill the box with cookies.
Organizers have tentatively planned the 5K Rudolph Run with the course to begin from just off downtown, through side streets, and back down North Union Street to end at Lincoln Park.
More details will be released as they get confirmed, officials said.
The pavilion at Lincoln Park will be transformed into a holiday marketplace with vendors — confirmed vendors so far include Christie’s Boutique, Rusty Rooster, Kelly’s One of A Kind, AnnMarie’s Baklava, The Silver Bells, Burch Custom Woodworks; Studio4East, and Shelby’s Glassware and Gifts. The goal is for 20 retail vendors for both nights.
Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko said the Jingle Bell Jubilee was the brainchild of Rob DeFazio, associate dean for student life St. Bonaventure University. He “sent me an email in December 2020 suggesting that we make Lincoln Park a purposeful destination on Fridays and Saturdays from the night of the parade until Christmas.”
“We will take all those ideas above and feel that we can present an event that practically twinkles with fairy-tale festiveness,” she added.
Officials reported they will have a full list of exhibitors for the events on Tuesday. Check www.oleantimesherald.com for an update once they are released.