Santa and Mrs. Claus wave from the city of Olean Fire Department fire truck during Olean’s Santa Claus Lane parade on Friday. The jolly old elf will make several return trips to the area this week.

The jolly old elf Santa Claus will make appearances at several area events this week at various holiday events.

  • Allegany will host its second night of Christmas in Allegany from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Santa House adjacent to the Allegany town hall.
  • Randolph’s Country Christmas is set for Friday and Saturday. The fun kicks off with the “Light Up the Night” Christmas parade at 7:30 p.m. Friday, followed by the Memory Tree Lighting immediately following the parade.

