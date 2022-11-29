The jolly old elf Santa Claus will make appearances at several area events this week at various holiday events.
- Allegany will host its second night of Christmas in Allegany from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Santa House adjacent to the Allegany town hall.
- Randolph’s Country Christmas is set for Friday and Saturday. The fun kicks off with the “Light Up the Night” Christmas parade at 7:30 p.m. Friday, followed by the Memory Tree Lighting immediately following the parade.
Randolph Central School will host its annual Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Browse the vendors along with a concession stand and bake sale. Expect a lively atmosphere for all ages with a door prize, raffles, and lots of food vendors (chili, soups, walking tacos, baked goods). Make this year’s holidays one to remember with a hand crafted gift.
Santa will be at the Randolph Free Library from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/randolphholidayartsandcrafts/.
- The Cuba Chamber of Commerce will host A Small Town Christmas on Saturday.
Along with business events, the Palmer Opera House will host a Christmas cookie workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The Chamber will bring two Belgian horse-drawn wagons to Main Street for wagon rides, set for 1 to 3 p.m. Pickups are at 2 W. Main St.
The Cuba Circulating Library will host events from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A variety of take-and-make foam ornament kits are available for patrons of all ages, funded by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation Kaleigh Wilday Endowment Fund. A craft will be available in the Community Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a free book will be provided to every child while supplies last. The Friends of the Cuba Library will host a $5 bag book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The annual parade begins at 5 p.m. Santa will visit and the Christmas lighting will immediately follow. Prizes will be awarded to the best business and nonprofit units, the best four-legged pet costume and the best youth. Registration for units is open until Thursday by contacting the Chamber at (585) 968-5654 or cubachamberofcommerce@gmail.com.
- Allegany State Park will host Saturday with Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Red House area. Help hang ornaments on the big tree in the Red House Administration Building, write a letter to Santa and have some cookies and hot chocolate. Camp Allegany, site of Santa’s Workshop, will host kids crafts, let children design their own button, play games, take pictures in the festive photo booth, take part in the Allegany State Park Historical Society coloring contest, and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. The contest winner will be announced at 2:45 p.m. The Red House Picnic Area Shelter will become a winter wonderland to make Santa feel at home during his short break from duties at the North Pole from noon-3 p.m.
The Friends of Allegany State Park and the Allegany State Park Historical Society will be on hand to introduce folks to their organizations. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or unwrapped toy to be donated to a local food pantry and Toys for Tots. For more information, contact the Environmental Education/ Recreation Department at (716) 354-6232.
- The New York & Lake Erie Railroad is concluding the tourist season with its popular “Santa Express” excursions, starting this weekend.
Train rides are scheduled for the first three Saturdays and Sundays in December and will depart from Gowanda’s train station at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. All trains will travel to Dayton, passing through the Christmas tunnel. The NYLE train station is located at 50 Commercial St. in the village, east of Route 62. Visit Santa, take pictures and share with him your Christmas wishes. There will be gifts, hot chocolate and more.
Tickets may be purchased online at nylerailroad.com. Fares are $22 for adults, $20 for senior citizens 62 and older, $18 for children 3-12 and infants 2 and under will ride free. Book a table for four at $85. The ticket window is located at the train station and will be open at 10 a.m. on days of operation.
For more information, contact the railroad office at (716) 532-5242.
- The Salamanca Silver Bells in the City will host several events Saturday, beginning with a free movie, “The Star,” at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater at 4 p.m. Santa’s Christmas Parade will follow at 6 p.m. As in past years, the parade will start from Atlantic and Church streets, then proceed down Main Street to Jefferson Street Park where Santa will light up the park. To participate in the parade, visit the Seneca Salamanca Chamber of Commerce website for forms and applications. (see related story).