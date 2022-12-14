Santa Sheriff brings Christmas to 54 area children

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department deputies shop for area families served by the Santa Sheriff Program.

 Submitted

OLEAN — Once again this year, school resource officers from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department stuffed their shopping carts full of toys and clothes to bring Christmas to area families in need.

This year the Santa Sheriff program served 17 families, representing a total of 54 area children.

 

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social