OLEAN — Chilly temperatures and a steady rain Thursday evening did not deter those who wanted to get a glimpse of Santa from attending the first Santa on the Rooftop event in nearly 30 years.
Parked cars lined both sides of Main Street and dozens of people crowded into the lawn of Dr. Steve Pancio at 660 Main St. Pancio is the grandson of the original Santa on the Rooftop host, George Pancio, who was featured at the event from the 1970s until 1995.
Santa stood on the roof and took gift requests from the children gathered below, led sing-alongs of holiday classics and danced. Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer even made an appearance, peeking out of a window.
At one point Santa announced that Dawn from West Virginia had asked him for the Bills to win the Super Bowl.
“I Like that idea,” he said, and proceeded to play the team’s “Shout” song.
Santa also touched on how toy production was going at the North Pole, even showcasing a new toy, a multi-colored plush unicorn, of which he said the elves had made about 26,000.
Amber and Jim Costello made the drive from Shinglehouse, Pa., just to see Santa.
“We heard about it through the grapevine frown our son,” Amber Costello said. “We thought we should come out and see what Santa was doing, and get the Christmas spirit.”
“It was pretty good. I thought he did a good job,” added Jim.
Nonperishable food donations for the Olean Food Pantry were also collected during the event.
George Pancio, a retired Olean school district administrator, began the Rooftop tradition while serving as one of the most popular Santa portrayals in the world. He stood in for Santa for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for 11 years, as well as portraying Santa locally and nationally.
Pancio and his wife Marcia played Mr. and Mrs. Claus on the roof of their Main Street home from the 1970s until 1995. He also served as Santa for the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s Santa Claus Lane parade for decades.