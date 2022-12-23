OLEAN — Chilly temperatures and a steady rain Thursday evening did not deter those who wanted to get a glimpse of Santa from attending the first Santa on the Rooftop event in nearly 30 years.

Parked cars lined both sides of Main Street and dozens of people crowded into the lawn of Dr. Steve Pancio at 660 Main St. Pancio is the grandson of the original Santa on the Rooftop host, George Pancio, who was featured at the event from the 1970s until 1995.

