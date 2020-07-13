"Santa" in Allegany

Bob Olkosky of Allegany, portraying Santa Claus, waves to passersby in front of the village building on East Main Street. Olkosky, who is frequently seen at the spot, says he is there "for the kids" as well as giving a lift to adults — and he added he is "forever grateful" for all law enforcement.

 Joe Kelly/Olean Times Herald
