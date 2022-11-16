Santa Express departing from Gowanda train station

GOWANDA — The New York & Lake Erie Railroad is concluding the tourist season with its popular “Santa Express” excursions.
Train rides are scheduled for the first three Saturdays and Sundays in December and will depart from Gowanda’s train station at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day.
All trains will travel to Dayton, passing through the Christmas tunnel. The NYLE train station is located at 50 Commercial St. in the village, east of Route 62.
The snowy scenic train ride will be approximately a one-hour, round-trip train ride. Visit Santa, take pictures and share with him your Christmas wishes. There will be gifts, hot chocolate and more.
Tickets may be purchased online at nylerailroad.com. Fares are $22 for adults, $20 for senior citizens 62 and older, $18 for children 3-12 and infants 2 and under will ride free. Book a table for four at $85.
The ticket window is located at the train station and will be open at 10 a.m. on days of operation. NYLE asks that passengers with pre-purchased tickets bring confirmation with them.
For more information, contact the railroad office at (716) 532-5242.
