Santa Express departing from Gowanda train station

See Santa and Mrs. Claus during the New York & Lake Erie Railroad’s annual Santa Express excursions this December at the Gowanda train station.

 Provided

GOWANDA — The New York & Lake Erie Railroad is concluding the tourist season with its popular “Santa Express” excursions.

Train rides are scheduled for the first three Saturdays and Sundays in December and will depart from Gowanda’s train station at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

