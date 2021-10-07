OLEAN — Want to participate in the return of the Santa Claus Lane parade? Now is the time to start thinking about it, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials reported.
Even though it’s early October, the Chamber put out the call for those wanting to march, float or ride along with Santa and Mrs. Claus for the 2021 Santa Claus Lane Parade, set for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26.
The parade in 2020 was limited to just one fire truck and a small escort for Santa and Mrs. Claus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Chamber officials are hoping for a large turnout of units this holiday season. Parade trophies will be presented in eight categories.
There is no charge to participate. With no formal theme beyond the holidays in general, officials encouraged creativity in designs. There are some ground rules, Yanetsko cautioned.
Floats must be less than 13 feet tall and they can not include a display of Santa or Mrs. Claus as they will be at the end of the parade. Nothing should be thrown from the floats, including but not limited to candy, toys or light-up wands — those who wish to distribute goodies should do so by walking along the sidewalk and handing them out.
Any children on the float should be supervised by an adult, and small children walking the route must have an adult accompany them. If animals are included — dogs and horses are allowed — there must be someone to clean up after them.
A safety committee will review floats before they enter the parade.
Chamber officials are asking participants to get their information to the Chamber by Nov. 25 — Thanksgiving Day. Parade participants must have a waiver signed and handed in by Black Friday before the parade begins.
To participate, fill out the application found at www.oleanny.com or by calling the Chamber office. For more information regarding Santa Claus Lane or other Greater Olean Area events and activities, please call (716) 372-4433 or email santa@oleanny.com.
The parade will begin at the corner of Delaware Avenue and North Union Street, and will use both sides of the street as it did in 2018. The parade will head south to Lincoln Park. Santa and Mrs. Claus will have their traditional countdown of the lights coming on at the intersection of State and Union.
The announcement comes shortly after Chamber officials announced a time change for the 2021 event.
“Committee members were worried about out-of-town folks getting out of work and into town on time,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko. “Some felt the earlier time would help people to get back out shopping, hanging with family or out to restaurants at a little earlier time.”
The Chamber hosted two polls on when to start the parade — 6 or 7 p.m.
“As there was no weight on either time, GOACC has decided to meet in the middle and change it to 6:30 p.m.,” Yanetsko added.
Sunset is 4:46 p.m. that evening, so a 6:30 p.m. start will be after nightfall and allow for the best views of illuminated decorations.