Santa Claus Lane seeking parade units, applications available

A float with the Island of Misfit Toys heads down North Union Street during the 2021 Santa Claus Lane parade. Unit applications for this year’s parade are available from the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — It may only be the first of October, but now is the time to start thinking about participating in this year’s Santa Claus Lane parade, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials say.

As a highlight of the region’s holiday season celebrations, the Chamber put out the call Friday for those wanting to march, float or ride along with Santa and Mrs. Claus for the 2022 Santa Claus Lane Parade, set for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25 — the day after Thanksgiving.

