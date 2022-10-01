Santa Claus Lane seeking parade units, applications available

OLEAN — It may only be the first of October, but now is the time to start thinking about participating in this year’s Santa Claus Lane parade, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials say.
As a highlight of the region’s holiday season celebrations, the Chamber put out the call Friday for those wanting to march, float or ride along with Santa and Mrs. Claus for the 2022 Santa Claus Lane Parade, set for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25 — the day after Thanksgiving.
“The parade will be back in full force for 2022,” Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko said. “We anticipate a normal parade and following any health department guidelines if stipulated.”
The Santa Claus Lane committee encourages area organizations and businesses to participate in the parade with a float, send in a musical unit or display historical/public vehicles in the parade. Parade trophies will be presented in eight categories.
There is no charge to participate. With no formal theme beyond the holidays in general, officials encouraged creativity in designs. There are some ground rules, Yanetsko cautioned.
Floats must be less than 13 feet tall and cannot include a display of Santa or Mrs. Claus since they will be at the end of the parade. Nothing should be thrown from floats, including but not limited to candy, toys or light-up wands — those who wish to distribute goodies should do so by walking along the sidewalk and handing them out.
Any children on the float should be supervised by an adult, and small children walking the route must have an adult accompany them. If animals are included — dogs and horses are allowed — there must be someone to clean up after them.
A safety committee will review floats before they enter the parade.
Chamber officials urge all participants to get the information to the Chamber by Nov. 21 — the Monday before Thanksgiving. Parade participants must have a waiver signed and handed into the Chamber offices Nov. 23 or to parade coordinators the night of the parade.
The parade will begin at Delaware Avenue and North Union Street and use both sides of the street as it has since 2018. The parade will proceed south to Lincoln Park where Santa and Mrs. Claus will have their traditional countdown of the lights coming on at the intersection of State and Union.
“Our staging area has moved south into Delaware Avenue beside the mall and the back mall parking lot,” Yanetsko said. “This is due to the narrow intersection of Main and Barry (streets) and many of the larger trucks cannot maneuver through there.”
GOACC Officials stress that all units in the parade enter the staging area through the mall parking lot off North Union Street.
To participate, fill out the application found at www.oleanny.com or by calling the Chamber office. For more information regarding Santa Claus Lane or other Greater Olean Area events and activities, call (716) 372-4433 or email santa@oleanny.com.
This marks the 93rd anniversary of the parade. The first Santa Claus Lane, directed by General Chairman Edward Devlin, placed evergreen arches across North Union and West State streets lit in red, white and green lights as the economy reeled from the stock market crash.
The festivities took a 14-year hiatus after the Flood of 1972 destroyed Santa’s cottage, which had been built in 1964. In 1986, the Olean Business Improvement Association raised $81,137 to bring back the downtown decorations including 20 custom garlands, a 15-foot-tall Santa and more.
A new Santa Claus cottage was built in 2004 and later replaced in 2019 by a new multipurpose structure as part of the Lincoln Square project.
After a year’s hiatus due to decaying light poles along North Union Street, the lights returned in 2016 with 60 snowflakes, 15 stars and 14 new skylines. The new decorations, purchased after a $125,000 fundraising campaign, were meant to complement the city’s work to redevelop the downtown shopping district through the multimillion-dollar Walkable Olean streetscape project.
The parade in 2020 was limited to just one fire truck and a small escort for Santa and Mrs. Claus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.