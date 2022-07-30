OLEAN — A second Santa Claus Lane ornament for the 2022 holiday season has been revealed. In honor of the First Presbyterian Church of Olean’s 200th anniversary, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has commissioned the ornament that will be for sale this fall.

The 200th anniversary committee members at First Presbyterian Church, Craig Polson, Chris Norton, Pastor Bruce Levine and Lanna Waterman, opened the prototype Santa Claus Lane ornament earlier this week at the church.

