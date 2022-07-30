OLEAN — A second Santa Claus Lane ornament for the 2022 holiday season has been revealed. In honor of the First Presbyterian Church of Olean’s 200th anniversary, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has commissioned the ornament that will be for sale this fall.
The 200th anniversary committee members at First Presbyterian Church, Craig Polson, Chris Norton, Pastor Bruce Levine and Lanna Waterman, opened the prototype Santa Claus Lane ornament earlier this week at the church.
The First Presbyterian Church of Olean was founded in 1822 under the Presbytery of Bath and led by Rev. William Stone, with services held in the homes of various members, according to church archives. In 1837, a transformed wagon shop became the first church at the site of the current building on Laurens Street. The church was incorporated on Dec. 9, 1841.
The original brownstone church was finished with the cornerstone, which is still in place, being dedicated on Oct. 12, 1912. The early 20th century history included a five day centennial celebration in 1922, and the arrival of Rev. John Duffield in 1933.
Duffield oversaw the church’s reorganization, recorded in a pageant depicting scenes from early history which can still be found in the church’s archives. Duffield loved working with children and youth and upon his death in 1939 the Duffield Summer Conference for Young People was established in Delevan as a living memorial to him.
On Feb. 4, 1978, a fire spared only two partial walls of the brown sandstone sanctuary, and the educational wing. Although devastated, the congregation continued on. Rev. Gary Larson was called as pastor on Jan. 29, 1979, and served as pastor until May 2006.
“The end of the 20th century saw changes in membership, transitions in staffing, and changes in the community,” a history of the church reads. “Throughout the time, the congregation remained faithful to promoting the spiritual health of the congregation, strengthening community outreach and supporting education programs that promoted global awareness for all ages.”
On Aug. 6, 2014, Rev. Dr. S. Bruce Levine was installed as the new pastor.
“Together we are working to continue our process of education, introspection, discovery and growth, built on the faith journeys of the ’great cloud of witnesses’ started so long ago by the prayers and faith of Rev. William Stone in 1822.”
The church will celebrate its 200th anniversary with events, music and services Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18.