OLEAN — Prep work is getting underway to support Santa Claus Lane and the Jingle Bell Jubilee this holiday season.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce announced that helpers to check decorations are being sought, as well as vendors for events Dec. 2 and 9 at Lincoln Park.
Refurbishing workshops are set for 4 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26 at Santa’s cottage in Lincoln Park to go through the thousands of light bulbs to make sure the decorations are set to hang up around Nov. 1.
“We encourage all volunteers to help out, but for those ‘elves’ 16 and under, we ask that a parent or guardian come with them and help together,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko.
The work, she said, can be tedious and is done standing on your feet. Volunteers are encouraged to bring work gloves and safety glasses. The community service can be a good option for National Honor Society or church candidates looking for honors.
To reserve a spot, visit https://bit.ly/2Gvtm8F, call 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com. Space is limited inside the North Pole work shop. Depending on work done this day, additional days may be scheduled to complete the work by November.
SET FOR DEC. 2 AND 9, the Jingle Bell Jubilee is seeking vendors to set up in the pavilion.
“Each spot was filled so the goal this year would be to recreate that same atmosphere with vendors,” added Erica Dreher, the Chamber's membership manager.
This year, the Chamber is asking for vendors with products that are great holiday gifts; unique, high-quality and handmade/crafted. Vendors will be selected based on product and selection. Those that are new to the Jubilee will be asked to submit pictures of items before approval of vendor.
Vendor fees are based on days participating as well as GOACC membership. For a 10x10 space, non-Chamber member fee is $35 for one day or 60 for both; and GOACC members fees are $25/40.
Applications will be posted online at www.oleanny.com and the Chamber’s Facebook.
Events from the first year included the holiday market, carolers, dance groups, a wreath creation class, Shop Raffle Drawing, Sips of the Season, make and take craft, horse and wagon rides, petting zoo; an inflated snow globe for picture opps, cocoa and cookie crawl, decorate the tree contest, cookie decorating, and even a Rudolph run.
“We are excited to bring back all those in 2021, as well as some new activities,” Yanetsko said. “We will be seeking out organizations that would like to do kids activities – catch the ornaments, tag with presents, etc; what about yoga in the snow session?
“Also, we are looking for a restaurant or a non-profit that would like to sell seasonal soups and chilis and other warm hand held goodies in the bistro; and we may add a hay wagon to the day as the carriage ride was a great success but we didn’t get to everyone,” she added.
The Festival of Trees will be back and will be utilizing the same ten non-profit organizations from 2021 to create and auction off their themed holiday trees. Also, the Cookie Crawl and Rudolph Run will be expanded.
For more information or questions, please contact GOACC at 372-4433 or email santa@oleanny.com.