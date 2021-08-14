LITTLE VALLEY — A Sandusky woman was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court on Monday to a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay $60,000 restitution for her conviction of third-degree grand larceny.
Peggy Cass, 68, of Sandusky, had served as an officer in the Pioneer Auxiliary Association NYSUT/AFT/NEA local when she stole property exceeding $3,000 in value between 2015 and 2019, said District Attorney Lori P. Rieman.
Cass was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz. Third-degree grand larceny is a class D felony.
IN OTHER CASES:
- Steven Winters, 52, of Allegany was sentenced by Ploetz to a one-year conditional discharge for his conviction of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on Jan. 24, 2020 in the town of Allegany, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance.
- Tasheen Robinson, 43, of Olean, entered a plea of guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony. The incident occurred on Oct. 29, 2020 in the city of Olean when the defendant, knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug, cocaine, with the intent to sell it. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 25.
- Bradley P. Stahlman, 23, of Olean, entered a plea of guilty to third-degree attempted burglary, a class E felony and fifth-degree arson. The incident occurred on May 2, 2020 in the town of Salamanca when the defendant, attempted to knowingly enter or remain unlawfully in a building with the intent to commit a crime therein and intentionally damaged a building by starting a fire or causing an explosion. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 8, 2022, upon successful completion of Drug Treatment Court.
- Andrew Whitford, 28, of Portville, pleaded guilty to second-degree secxual abuse to satisfy a pending indictment. The incident occurred on Dec. 14, 2019 in the village of Portville when the defendant, subjected another person to sexual contact when the other person was less than 11 years-old. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 8.
- Christina L. Gast, 42, of West Valley, waived prosecution by indictment and entered a plea of guilty by Superior Court Information to driving while intoxicted, a class E felony; second-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor; driving while intoxicated with a child as a passenger, a class E felony, and second-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. The incidents occurred on Feb. 2, in the town of Ashford and April 29, in the Town of Ellicottville, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public roadway while intoxicated and at a time when a child was in the car and when she knew or had reason to know that her license or privilege of operating a motor vehicle in the State of New York was revoked as a result of a prior alcohol-related conviction. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 8, 2022 upon successful completion of Drug Treatment Court.
- Shamara Robinson, 30, of Buffalo entered a plea of not guilty to an indictment that charges hers with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class B felonies; third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony. The incidents occurred on Oct. 8 and 28, 2020 in the city of Olean and on Feb. 8, 2020 in the town of Yorkshire, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed and sold a narcotic drug. The case has been adjourned for motions.
- Ashton K. App, 20, of Shinglehouse, Pa., entered a plea of not guilty to an indictment that charges him first-degree burglary, a class B felony; two counts of second-degree assault, class D felonies; third-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The incident occurred on May 2, 2020, in the city of Olean, when the defendant knowingly entered or remained in a dwelling with the intent to commit a crime therein and with intent to prevent a police officer from performing a lawful duty, he caused physical injury to the officer. The case has been adjourned for motions.
Brandon Dick, 39, of Arcade, entered a plea of not guilty to an indictment that charges him with two counts of driving while intoxicated, class E felonies. The incident occurred on Feb. 3, in the town of Yorkshire, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway with a blood-alcohol content of .08%. The case has been adjourned for motions.