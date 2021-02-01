WELLSVILLE — Jones Memorial Hospital welcomes Sandra Watkins to its administrative team — naming her vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.
Watkins comes to Jones Memorial from Olean General Hospital, where she had been the director of nursing of the emergency department and cardiac services since 2017.
A native of Chicago, Watkins graduated from nursing school there, earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Chicago State University and her master’s in nursing administration at North Park University of Chicago.
Her career in nursing leadership began as director of Med/Surg at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago, eventually coming to Buffalo as director of nursing for the emergency department and several med/surg floors at Buffalo General Medical Center. She has also worked at the Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca.
“We are excited to have Sandra join the administrative team,” said Eva Benedict, CEO at Jones. “She brings a wealth of nursing and leadership experience to the table. Sandra’s commitment to high-quality, safe patient care is very much in line with our mission, vision and values for Jones Memorial Hospital. We are fortunate to have recruited such a talented leader with knowledge and experience to Western New York.”
Watkins said all the staff has been very welcoming. She plans to look at the nursing care and processes in her first three months, working with management, staff and physicians to determine which projects the team plans to undertake.
In her new position at Jones, Watkins is responsible for all patient-care areas, including inpatient, emergency and surgical nursing. In addition, emergency preparedness, infection prevention, cardiopulmonary services, pharmacy, pastoral care and staff development fall under her direction.
She lives in Olean with her husband, Kevin. Her hobbies include reading, cooking, gardening and shopping.