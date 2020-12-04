OLEAN — In the past, visits to retail and grocery stores in the community during the holiday season were accompanied by the familiar sound of bells ringing at the Olean Salvation Army’s Red Kettles.
That isn’t the case this year, unfortunately, as just one store in the community, Tops Friendly Market on West State Street, is the only Red Kettle site that is consistently manned by volunteers coordinated by the Cutco Corp.
Major Tommy Rogers of the Salvation Army at 310 E. State St. said he believes the annual Red Kettle Campaign has had difficulty attracting volunteers this year due to the pandemic.
“We’re not doing too good, to be honest,” Rogers admitted Thursday. “We’re having an incredibly hard time filling our kettle stands.”
As a result, Red Kettles that had typically set up at other stores including Ried’s Food Barn, Walmart and Park & Shop have had sporadic help since the campaign began Nov. 9. Rogers said the Cutco volunteers have manned the Kettle as much as possible, but also have had some difficulty finding help each day. He said volunteers from the Salvation Army try to fill in at the Red Kettles, when possible.
“This is the first year that (Cutco) has had a hard time doing that,” Rogers continued. “I understand the volunteers don’t want to get exposed to the public as much as possible, and from the donor standpoint, people aren’t going out to the stores as much. It’s understandable, but it’s discouraging a little bit.”
He said this year’s campaign goal is to raise $60,000, but at present the ministry has only raised approximately $18,000.
“We have a way to go,” he said of collections that will continue through Dec. 24. “The good news, or hope, that we have is that our headquarters has found a donor who will match our (donations) for Christmas, dollar for dollar.”
Rogers said that if this does happen, the organization will try to raise $30,000 and have it matched to meet its overall goal.
“If we can reach that $30,000 mark that will get us through this year,” Rogers added.
At the Tops location, volunteer Bill Sprague, a retired educator, was found manning the Red Kettle as he has done in the past.
“I’ve done this for many, many years and I do it from 11 to (noon) five days a week,” Sprague explained. “The generosity of those who have donated has been exceptional. It’s been very little change, and a lot of bills — $5s, $10s and $20s. A lot of (the donors) have made the comment ‘It’s going to be a tough year for (the Salvation Army), and I’m trying to do a little bit to help.’”
Tim Lyons, manager of Tops, said the store has welcomed the Red Kettle bell ringers for years and is happy to do so.
“It’s a good cause and (the Salvation Army) does good out there,” Lyons remarked.
In commenting on providing donations to Salvation Army using other avenues, Rogers said online donations can be made at the Virtual Red Kettle at http://salarmy.us/empredkettle.
In addition, the Kettle Pay option, which can accept Google Pay and Apple Pay, will also be available at each Red Kettle. The program has smart chips and QR codes located on the Red Kettle signs. To make a donation in this manner, shoppers simply “bump” or scan their phones to make a digital donation.
More information on volunteering or making a donation can also be obtained by calling the organization at 372-6740, emailing tommy.rogers@use.salvationarmy.org or by sending checks to The Salvation Army, 310 E. State St., Olean, NY 14760. The memo line on checks should state kettles 2020. All money donated to the Olean Salvation Army stays in the community.
Donations of canned food of all types for the needy who visit the ministry are also appreciated as supplies are low.