WELLSVILLE — With just a few days to go the Salvation Army is looking at about 75% of the donations it had received last year at this time.
Volunteers are ringing bells in stores and red donation buckets are located on store and restaurant counters, but COVID-19s economic difficulties have impacted the 2020 Red Kettle campaign.
According to Emily Stothart of the Salvation Army in Wellsville, “We are doing OK. We’re a little behind where we were last year at this time. We’ve reached about 75% of our goal.”
The goal for the Red Kettle campaign in Wellsville was set at $30,000 this year, a little less than the 2019 goal. “We know that people are hurting this year, but on the whole people are very generous.”
Stothart has been the employee in charge at the Salvation Army for the last couple of months. A former Houghton College student, she worked with the organization while a student and came back to take over the local organization at the end of the summer.
This year volunteers are consistently manning Red Kettle stands at Tops, Save A lot, Giant and Tractor Supply from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. They will also be on the job Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Red Kettle collection buckets are also located on the counters at Texas Hot, Fisher’s Pharmacy, Beef Haus, 7-11 and Shorts on the Bolivar Road and in Stannards.
Donations can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army office at 25 E. Pearl St. from 10 to 2 p.m. daily or mailed to the Salvation Army at P.O. Box 549, Wellsville, N.Y., 14895.
While located in Wellsville, the local Salvation Army provides services to anyone in need within a 50-mile radius, including Pennsylvania.
The Salvation Army also maintains a food pantry at its Pearl Street office.
With lines increasing at food banks across the nation, the local Salvation Army is also seeing an increase in the numbers of people showing up at their food pantry, Stothart said.
“We’re seeing new people who need a little help,” she said adding that they are offering boxed and canned foods to those who may not have anyway of cooking items.
They are taking donations of canned and boxed foods, dairy products, canned meat and fish and also fresh produce.
“We will take anything we think we can get rid of,” she said.
The food pantry is open daily for anyone in need. There all also applications to fill out for monthly food boxes.
The Salvation Army can also provide help for the homeless and for rent payments. Stothart said, “We haven’t been seeing any evictions since the state’s eviction freeze went into effect, but when that ends in January we expect to see an increase.”
As for Stothart’s Christmas wish, she said, “I would love for people to feel that we are here to offer a helping hand, that we’re a safe place to help them get through this crazy year.”