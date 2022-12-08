Salvation Army Red Kettle

J.P. Havers (left) rings the Olean Salvation Army’s Red Kettle at Tops as Armand Burke gives to the cause during a previous year. The campaign is aim to raise $10,000 in four hours this Friday in Olean.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — The local Salvation Army will participate in the National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge in an effort to raise more than $10,000 in four hours Friday for the local community.

Nationally, The Salvation Army aims to raise more than $1.5 million during a four-hour period.

