OLEAN — The local Salvation Army will participate in the National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge in an effort to raise more than $10,000 in four hours Friday for the local community.
Nationally, The Salvation Army aims to raise more than $1.5 million during a four-hour period.
Since 2020, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, Salvation Army National Commander, has challenged Salvation Army officers, employees and community supporters to raise more funds than him during any four-hour shift on a particular day during the month of December.
As an added incentive for local support, all funds raised during this year’s challenge in The
Salvation Army’s Empire State Division — which includes Olean and the surrounding areas —
will be matched to double the impact of every donation received.
This year’s challenge will take place Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Captain Elisha Moretz will be manning the kettle at Walmart in Allegany during the four-hour period. The red kettle at Big Lots in Olean will also be matched during the same hours.
Every dollar donated will be doubled to support The Salvation Army’s food pantry, clothing closet, financial aid programs, holiday assistance and all the services provided from their offices on East State Street.
“We have expanded the time we spend ringing bells and raising funds at our iconic Red Kettles each year so we can provide Christmas gifts, food and more to families around the holidays,” said Major Kevin Stoops, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army’s Empire State Division. “But even so, the need we have seen take shape over the last few years makes events like the National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge even more important.”
Last year, the Red Kettle Challenge raised more than $1 million nationwide with all funds raised at local Red Kettles staying in the communities in which they were raised.
“It’s a prize in itself when people from all walks of life give what they can to help others at the Kettle,” said, Major Stoops. “Raising $1.5 million nationally this year will be a sign to everyone that there are a lot of caring people out there.”
To find out more about this year’s National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge, contact The Salvation Army of Olean at (716) 372-6740.