WELLSVILLE — Even with strict COVID-19 nursing home protocols in place, members of the Salvation Army were able to bring a little Christmas spirit to Highland Park Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Manor Hills Assisted Living.
Just days before Christmas, nursing home residents are still unable to reach out and touch their loved ones, said Highland’s activities director, Kim Slawson.
Highland has lost 22 residents to the Coronavirus and they still don’t know how. “(Coronavirus) is out of our building now and we’re taking every precaution to keep it out,” Slawson said.
With that in mind, Salvation Army employee in charge Emily Stothart and volunteers Shawn Knauer and Frank Carter arrived on the porch at the entrance to Highland Tuesday morning with bags filled with goodies — individually packaged presents for each of the 54 residents.
The packages were filled with lap blankets that were made and donated by members of the Salvation Army other gifts and included information about the organization.
“This is part of what we do with some of the funds we raise from the Red Kettle Campaign each year,” Stothart said.
They left gift bags at each of the nursing home facilities in Wellsville.
“We want the residents in our nursing homes to know that they are still part of the community and that people care for them and are thinking about them and praying for them. Even in the best of times, this time of year can be hard on people in nursing homes. We just want to say to them, We know you are here, and we wish you a Merry Christmas. We love you,” Stothart said.
“This is very important to the residents, many of whom have not seen family members in nine months,” Slawson said. “They want to reach out and touch people. Some of them who have trouble hearing or seeing don’t even know who we are (nurses and caregivers) with all the stuff we have to wear around them.”
She went on to say that residents cannot go shopping or do many of the things they do to celebrate the season. No kids or social groups have been able to come in to sing to them, visit or do crafts with residents. This (the bags) helps them know that they aren’t forgotten.”