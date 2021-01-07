OLEAN — During the holiday season, Major Tommy Rogers of the Salvation Army in Olean was pleased when service groups, organizations and individuals stepped forward to help the Red Kettle campaign.
While the annual campaign was able to collect approximately $48,500 through kettle donations, the collection fell short of its $55,000 goal.
On Wednesday, Rogers said he is hopeful the community will come through again and help the ministry reach its goal through donations mailed to its post office box or headquarters on East State Street in Olean.
“We’re still waiting on some mail-in donations so we can have something more definite” with the total donation, Rogers said. “We came pretty close to the $55,000 raised last year, but this year with all things (involved) with Covid, our (utility) services have gone up and our food has gone up, but we’ve gone down in donations.”
Rogers said he is hopeful the community will help again, as many stepped up to help after the ministry put an appeal in the Times Herald and other media sources for additional volunteers to man the Red Kettles this holiday season. Early in the season, the ministry was only able to count on its Cutco Corp. volunteers at Tops Friendly Markets, but after the appeal was made other Red Kettles were manned at stores such as Ried’s Food Barn.
“We’re very thankful to the community,” Rogers continued. “This year, the success we had was from people from service clubs such as the VFWs, American Legions, Rotary and Kiwanis which gave us a lot of support.”
He said that in addition to monetary donations, nonperishable food donations are also welcome.
“Our food pantry has been decimated because of the Covid stuff,” he continued. “We’re actually stopping handing food out because we don’t have any food left.”
He said items needed include canned vegetables and sauces, and boxed foods that include cereals and pastas, among others.
Rogers said the ministry is hopeful of becoming a member agency of the FeedMore WNY program in Buffalo to help with its pantry supplies.
“Before we can be accepted with that organization, we have to do a site visit,” he explained.
Rogers said those who want to drop off donations of nonperishable food should call ahead at 372-6740 to determine the best time to make the donation. Messages can be left at that number. Once the pantry is full, the ministry will provide food to those in need. Recipients need only fill out a short application form, but no one will be turned away.
Those in the community who would like to provide a monetary donation are asked to mail checks to: The Salvation Army, 310 E. State St., Olean, NY 14760. The memo line on checks should state Christmas. All money donated to the Olean Salvation Army stays in the community.
The ministry is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for Sunday School and 10:30 a.m. for worship services. Covid guidelines that include wearing masks are followed by the ministry.
More information on the Salvation Army can also be obtained by contacting Rogers via email at tommy.rogers@use.salvationarmy.org.